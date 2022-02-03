The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department organized five car auctions in the vehicle seizure yard in the Mafraq area, during the past three months, and 787 cars of various types and categories were sold at competitive prices ranging between 2000 and 255,000 dirhams, with a total proceeds of 18 million and 577 thousand dirhams.

The five car auctions recorded a great demand for participation from the bidders, who numbered more than 1,200 bidders, amid strong competition in the bidding of the offered cars, the value of which was paid by bank cards and bank transfers.

The Judicial Department made it easy to complete the procedures for bidders to obtain vehicles immediately after the end of the auction, by facilitating the process of inspecting cars before the start of the auction, completing the procedures and completing the delivery of vehicles to their owners in the same place and on the same day, while ensuring the rights of all parties in accordance with specific legal controls.

The auctions were organized entirely by specialized cadres in the Judicial Department, in cooperation with the General Command of Abu Dhabi Police, as part of the efforts made to ensure the highest levels of transparency, clarity and impartiality, while providing sufficient guarantees to preserve the full rights of the concerned parties.



