Bulgarian leader Rumen Radev said that Bulgarian citizens will turn into “second-class Europeans” if the situation in the country does not improve and they lose their national dignity. His words on January 6 are quoted by the publication Banker.

“We are entering 2024 with mixed feelings and half-hearted solutions: half-constitution, half-Schengen, half-truth, half-budget, half-reforms, half-governance,” said President Radev.

In his opinion, this was caused by the actions of the pro-Western part of the Bulgarian government, which caused an economic crisis and a split in society.

On December 11 last year, political scientist Dmitry Perlin, in a conversation with Izvestia, pointed out Bulgaria’s choice of economic self-destruction in favor of the political situation, which today is dictated by Washington and partly Brussels. The expert noted that the economic situation is collapsing due to the fact that the EU decided not to buy cheap gas from Russia, which, as is known, was a key supplier of energy resources. For Bulgaria in particular, the lack of cheap Russian energy resources led to the destruction of entire production sectors.

Earlier it became known that Bulgaria was recognized as the most “unhappy” country in the European Union. The Independent, citing the results of a study by the European statistical agency Eurostat, wrote that residents of Bulgaria rated their lives at 6.5 points out of 10. Some of them complained of apathy and anxiety.

Earlier, on December 8, it was reported that the European economy could face a recession by the end of 2023. The European Central Bank expects the eurozone economy's contraction to reverse to growth of 0.1% in October-December. In addition, growth is forecast to continue unabated in the first half of next year, increasing to 0.3–0.4%.