Rocket Panda Games and the developers of MAGES. they broadcast the opening video of the forthcoming fighting game online, PHANTOM BREAKER: OMNIA. The opening song will be “Let it All Burn“Of the streamer and youtuber AmaLeecomposed and arranged by Epsilon Zero with the words of Jamison Boaz. We can admire it in the video at the end of the news.

In addition, the publisher announces that it is now possible to try it in preview PHANTOM BREAKER: OMNIA through the free demo released on PC via Steam.

PHANTOM BREAKER: OMNIA will be available next March 15 on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

PHANTOM BREAKER: OMNIA – Opening

Source: Rocket Panda Games