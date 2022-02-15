In the Krasnodar Territory, a 54-year-old Russian was detained for a double murder. About this on Tuesday, February 15, informs regional department of the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR).

According to the investigation, on February 14, in the village of Kubansky, a married couple came to visit a man. After drinking alcohol, a quarrel broke out between the owner and the 42-year-old guest, during which the guest began to pour insults. Then the drunken owner took up a shovel and beat his offender to death, inflicting at least five blows on him, and then dealt with his 48-year-old cohabitant, who witnessed the murder.

Having committed reprisals, he took the bodies by car into the forest, but then shared his feelings about what had happened with a neighbor, who, in turn, called the police.

The ICR opened a criminal case against the detainee under Article 105 (Double Murder) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. In the near future, a petition will be filed before the court for the election of a preventive measure in the form of detention in respect of the man. A forensic medical examination has been scheduled. The criminal investigation is ongoing.

On September 30, it was reported that the Supreme Court of the Komi Republic sentenced to 14 years in prison an employee of the Vorkuta police department, who killed two colleagues with a shovel.