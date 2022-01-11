The Attorney General’s Office (PGR) sent this Monday, 10, a statement to the Federal Supreme Court (STF) against the action proposed by the National Confederation of Metallurgical Workers (CNTM) to make vaccination mandatory for children and adolescents between 5 and 11 years old. In practice, the Prosecutor’s Office pointed out procedural problems that must be taken into account in order to interrupt the processing of the request in the Supreme Court.

In the document sent to the Minister-Rapporteur Cármen Lúcia, the acting attorney general, Humberto Jaques de Medeiros, argues that the party making the request is illegitimate to initiate this type of process. According to him, the CNMT could not present action related to health issues because there is no thematic connection with the institutional purpose of the entity.

CNTM argues, however, that the request is linked to its area of ​​activity because it aims to protect the members of the professional category represented by it from contamination by covid-19. On the other hand, the PGR maintains that the effects of the action affect all Brazilian citizens, not just the metallurgists linked to the entity.

Another point pointed out by the PGR was the loss of object of the action, that is, changes in the directions of the process that make its judgment unnecessary. The Attorney’s Office highlighted the inclusion of children aged 5 to 11 years in the National Vaccination Plan against covid-19 as proof that the CNMT’s requests were met.

The confederation also asked for the cancellation of the public consultation carried out by the Ministry of Health to deal with the requirement of medical prescription in the vaccination of children, as well as the mandatory immunization in this public.

The acting attorney general cited the decision of Minister Ricardo Lewandowski, on the 6th, who admitted the loss of object of the action proposed by the PT and Citizenship to demand the creation of a protocol to vaccinate children.

The Ministry of Health only included children in the National Immunization Plan last Wednesday, after resistance from the holder of the portfolio, Marcelo Queiroga, in contemplating this group. The decision was taken three days after the public consultation ended, which confirmed the willingness of the majority of the population consulted to vaccinate their children and guardians without the need for a medical prescription.

Minister Cármen Lúcia is still awaiting the manifestation of the Attorney General’s Office (AGU) until 11:59 pm this Monday, 10, to decide whether to proceed with the proceedings.

