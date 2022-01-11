A Georgia auto shop owner has been sued by the federal government for ‘unlawful retaliation’ after he was accused of dumping 91,000 coins covered in oil with a crude note saying ‘Fuck you!’

Miles Walker, the shop’s owner, allegedly threw tens of thousands of cents into former manager Andreas Flaten’s garage after the employee left due to a ‘toxic work environment’, according to the report. complaint registered in the court of Georgia.

Flaten called the US Department of Labor after not receiving his latest salary of $918. When the Department of Labor contacted Walker about his former employee’s missing paycheck, the landlord said he would not pay Flaten.

Hours after Walker learned that Flaten had complained to the government, he changed his mind, but told the agency he would show Flaten how ‘disgusting’ he was by paying him in pennies. ‘You know what? I have a lot of cents, I will use them. ‘

After Walker paid the pennies, Flaten and his girlfriend claimed they were covered in oil, a move Walker denied doing.

– No one in the workshop smeared the cents. In our opinion, the former employee and his girlfriend did this to make the situation more explosive,” Walker wrote.

The payslip in question was placed in an envelope with an offensive message written on the front. Flaten described the coin pile as “a childish thing” and claimed he spent many nights cleaning the coins so he could change them.

As for the ‘toxic work environment’ that Flatten cited his firing from, Walker dismissed it as whining from ‘disgruntled employees’.

