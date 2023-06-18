An the day the biggest deal in golf history was about to be announced, a PGA Tour executive warned what is likely to be the most important player. Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy (2.6 million Instagram followers) has been speaking out regularly for months for the American PGA Tour – and against LIV Golf, the new series of the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), which made millions and millions of PGA players willing to switch. He spoke because he wanted to. But he also spoke because the managers wanted it that way. And so on that day, McIlroy was very surprised that his PGA Tour presented a new global golf company without the participation of the players – and a new partner: the Saudi sovereign wealth fund PIF.

“It’s hard for me not to feel like a sacrificial lamb,” McIlroy said the day after — and has been silent ever since. What should he say? If he doesn’t join the new series, he, the world number three, will not be able to play at the highest level because alternatives like the Japan Golf Tour are not at the highest level.