The 41st edition of the 1000 Miglia ended yesterday. The Freccia Rossa crossed Italy again this year, with a route that ran for 2,200 kilometers over the five days of competition. The race ended with the triumph of Andrea Vesco and Fabio Salvinelli, driving a 1929 Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 Zagato. This is the fourth consecutive title for Vesco, out of six total participations, while Salvinelli achieves three successes, as well as Giuliano Cane.

The route of the 1000 Miglia 2023

During the five days of 1000 Miglia, we went from the persistent rain before the arrival in Rome to the scorching sun of Alexandria, the participants completed a tour de force which saw them stop in Cervia-Milano Marittima before the halfway point in the Capital, to go up to Parma and conclude in Milan, with a Stamp Check in Piazza Duomo and arrival in City Life, for the last night of the race before of the arrival in Brescia. “In the beginning there were pitfalls – declares Vesco with the engines off – then we performed consistently accusing a low number of penalties. Only when I participated with dad had I achieved such a good result, I am very proud to have achieved this historic result”.

Behind Alfa Romeo a Lancia

Behind the 1929 Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 SS Zagato of the winners, two Lancia Lambda Spider Tipo 221s also on the podium: Gianmario Fontanella and Annamaria Covelli preceded Andrea Belometti and Gianluca Bergomi. The best all-female crew was the one made up of Silvia Marini and Irene Dei Tos aboard a 1929 Bugatti T 40, who won the Women’s Cup, finishing twenty-seventh overall.

The 1000 Miglia Green

For the 1000 Miglia Green the victory of Paolo Piva and Matteo Ferraglio with Tesla Model Y ahead of Mirco Magni and Laura Confalonieri on Polestar 2 and Antonino Azzarello and Stefano Orlandini on Ford Mustang Mach-E. Finally, the Ferrari Tribute 1000 Miglia was won by Andrea Milesi and Giordano Mozzi with an F8 Spider, followed by Fabrizio Macario and Giovanna Di Costanzo with a 2019 488 Pista. Terzi Celestino and Antonio Sangiovanni with a 2021 Ferrari Roma.