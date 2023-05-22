A tournament that will go down in golf history: the 2023 PGA Championship was won by Brooks Koepka and it is the first time that a player who has chosen to move to LIV, the super league financed by the Arabs, has won a Major. After months of struggles, courts and controversies, Koepka has demonstrated on the field that those who have left the PGA Tour have not lost their competitiveness. In April he finished second at the Masters, this time he held up on the final day to the return of Scottie Scheffler and Viktor Hovland.