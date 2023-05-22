It is the first time that a player from the LIV (the league financed by the Arabs) has won a Major. Beat Scheffler and Hovland
A tournament that will go down in golf history: the 2023 PGA Championship was won by Brooks Koepka and it is the first time that a player who has chosen to move to LIV, the super league financed by the Arabs, has won a Major. After months of struggles, courts and controversies, Koepka has demonstrated on the field that those who have left the PGA Tour have not lost their competitiveness. In April he finished second at the Masters, this time he held up on the final day to the return of Scottie Scheffler and Viktor Hovland.
For Koepka it is the fifth Major after the successes in the US Open in 2017 and 2018 and the PGA Championship in 2018 and 2019. He finished the tournament at -9 (72, 66, 66, 67).. Koepka, 33 years old is the twentieth history player to win at least % Major: caught up with James Braid, JH Taylor, Byron Nelson, Peter Thomson and Seve Ballesteros.
May 22, 2023 (change May 22, 2023 | 01:20)
