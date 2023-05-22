Jaime Bayley He is a renowned Peruvian writer who has hosted several programs in our country and abroad. In his books, he has told and shared part of his private life, but not completely. In an interview for The nation revealed some passages from his youth that many are unaware of, such as his relationship with his father. In the talk, she recalled a cold anecdote with him when she suffered from addiction problems and tried to commit suicide. What did the writer reveal about his parent? We’ll tell you then.

What did Jaime Bayly’s father say after his confession?

In the interview with the journalist, Jaime Bayly recounted a cruel experience with his father. He mentioned that he called him for support, but only received rejection. “I was stiff from so much cocaine and I call him, wake him up and say ‘dad, I want to tell you that I’m going to kill myself tonight, I want to say goodbye to you,'” the writer recalled.

Jaime Bayly tried to take his own life and his father did not stop him. Photo: capture TV

It was not encouraging to hear it, according to the ex-host of “El francotirador”. “He told me: ‘Well, good luck, but don’t call me at this time because I’m sleeping. Goodbye ‘”, was the emphatic response of his father, said the book author.

What answer did Jaime Bayly expect?

Bayly He said that he was disappointed to find in him a lot of coldness. However, Jaime assured that he had not hit bottom and reflected. “I would have wanted him to tell me ‘don’t do it, where are you, I’m running,'” he said.

“At that moment I said: ‘I’m going to quit cocaine because my father wants me to overdose on myself. He wants to bury me, and he won’t,'” he added.

What lesson did Jaime Bayly learn?

After the hard time with his father, he realized why he was letting him get hurt. “I understood that everything bad that he put into my body was a way of hating myself like he did,” he said. “I discovered that I had to go to war against him, affirming my identity, loving myself as he had not loved me,” Jaime Bayly concluded.

