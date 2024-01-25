Skull and Bones: A 25-minute gameplay video of the endgame

GameSpot's YouTube channel featured a long gameplay videos adapted from Skull and Bones and focused onendgameso let's talk about advanced content and battles at sea which should show the full potential of Ubisoft's pirate title.
In particular, at the beginning of the video we see a team of players facing an event against Philippe La Peste, a pirate captain at the center of the first season of Skull and Bones. Next we see the assault on an enemy base and finally a bounty hunt, where two teams join forces to take down one dangerous sea beast.
Skull and Bones, soon the moment of truth
We remind you that Skull and Bones will be available from February 16, 2024, after a wait lasting years thanks to a considerable number of postponements. Precisely the troubled nature of the project has created doubts about the actual solidity of the experience and we will soon be able to give you a complete opinion in our review.
In the meantime, we suggest you read our review of Skull and Bones, where we explain what we liked about Ubisoft's title but also the many doubts and problems we encountered close to the release.
