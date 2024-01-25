Skull and Bones: A 25-minute gameplay video of the endgame

GameSpot's YouTube channel featured a long gameplay videos adapted from Skull and Bones and focused onendgameso let's talk about advanced content and battles at sea which should show the full potential of Ubisoft's pirate title.

In particular, at the beginning of the video we see a team of players facing an event against Philippe La Peste, a pirate captain at the center of the first season of Skull and Bones. Next we see the assault on an enemy base and finally a bounty hunt, where two teams join forces to take down one dangerous sea beast.