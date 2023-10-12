Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 11/10/2023 – 22:30

A Federal Police delegate, assigned to the Superintendence of Rio de Janeiro, was the target of a search and seizure warrant, issued by the 10th Federal Criminal Court of Rio de Janeiro as part of an investigation investigating the leak of confidential information by the police officer. The name of the delegate was not disclosed by the Federal Police, which complied with the judicial measure.

The investigations indicate that the delegate received undue advantages for providing confidential information to third parties. Federal police officers seized seven cell phones, documents, and other materials that will be analyzed within the investigation.

The Federal Court suspended the delegate from carrying out his police duties, as well as being prohibited from accessing Federal Police facilities and systems.

The suspect may be charged with the crimes of passive corruption and violation of functional secrecy, for which penalties can reach 14 years in prison.