Her Excellency Ohoud bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future, confirmed that climate change represents a global challenge facing all governments, due to its impact on various societal and economic sectors, and affects the jobs of most of the 200 million government sector employees around the world, noting that acquiring skills The new program is key to addressing the green government skills gap to advance sustainable practices and reach the goal of green governments in all their operations and sectors.

This came during a roundtable entitled “Building Governments Capable of Dealing with Climate Change” organized by the Office of Government Development and the Future, in partnership with the Bezos Land Fund, Apolitical, and the Cities Climate Leadership Group (C40) within the activities of the Conference of the Parties (COP28) hosted by UAE.

Representatives of seven government agencies and organizations from the UAE, the United States of America, the United Kingdom, Brazil, South Africa and Canada pledged, during the meeting, to make further efforts to develop the capabilities of the employees of those agencies in green skills, allowing them to design the programs, policies and initiatives necessary to address the repercussions of climate change.

On the sidelines of the round table, he announced the launch of the Intergovernmental Alliance for Green Skills in cooperation between the UAE government, represented by the Office of Government Development and the Future and the “Apolitical” company, in recognition of the crucial role that government employees play in shaping and implementing climate policy, as data from a survey conducted by the “Apolitical” company showed. Apolitical said that 8 out of every 10 government employees in the world do not have the tools or training necessary to take the required climate action.

The alliance is expected to contribute to equipping the world’s 200 million government employees with the skills needed to drive environmental sustainability and resilience to climate change.

Her Excellency Ohoud Al Roumi said, “The Intergovernmental Green Skills Alliance represents a global platform for joint cooperation to bridge the gap in green skills globally, by enabling the coalition’s member governments to integrate climate and environmental skills into government administration education programs, to expand the scope of green skills among government sector employees.” in the world and facilitate the exchange of best practices and innovative learning methods.”

She added, “The UAE government recognizes the responsibility that every government employee bears towards climate action, and we understand the need to invest in green skills as a key to launching effective climate action. Therefore, this year we launched the sustainability path in the Jahez initiative, which aims to enhance the readiness of government employees with the skills of the future, as it focuses on The new track on climate change, climate neutrality, and the circular economy, and these programs have become mandatory for more than 50,000 government employees, reflecting our commitment to this pivotal issue.”

She confirmed that the “Jahez” platform awarded more than 250,000 badges in green skills, which led to transforming government employees into partners in effective climate action, noting that “the launch of the International Green Skills Alliance is a testimony to our commitment to the sustainability of our employees and our government, as green skills are not It is not an option, but an inevitable necessity to move towards the future.”

Her Excellency Ohoud Al Roumi called on governments to join the Intergovernmental Alliance for Green Skills to unify global efforts and transform every government employee into a partner in climate action, with the aim of making a difference in combating climate change.

Roundtable participants discussed the importance of encouraging governments to lead efforts to achieve sustainability and address the repercussions of climate change, in addition to building flexible global governments capable of dealing with climate change.

The roundtable reviewed the experiences of a number of leading governments in government training on developing green skills for their employees, in addition to the joint pledge to build climate capabilities by a number of governments, including the UAE, Brazil, South Africa, the United Kingdom, the United States, and others.

For his part, Andrew Steer, CEO of the Bezos Land Fund, addressed in his speech the urgent need to build governments capable of dealing with climate change as a major tool for advancing climate action under these critical circumstances, explaining the importance of encouraging non-governmental institutions to support governments in expanding the scope of climate action. Training on climate and environment, noting that this is the first time within the Conference of the Parties that human capital is of great importance due to its role in making decisions that address the challenges of climate change.

He said, “Building the capabilities of employees and arming them with green skills in ministries and government sectors is the basis for developing effective, flexible government policies that achieve climate neutrality.”

For her part, Ana Toni, Secretary General for Climate Change at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment of Brazil, expressed her country’s commitment to leading climate action as a global role model in pledging to make sustainability and climate training widely available to all government employees at the federal and local levels.

Anna Toni said, “Climate change is one of the most important priorities that the Brazilian government is focusing on with the aim of addressing its repercussions and overcoming its challenges, and it is a collective responsibility of 23 ministries in our country. Therefore, we worked to integrate climate change into the curriculum of the National School of Public Administration to train government employees on sustainability topics.” “To ensure their ability to implement short- and long-term government plans, we also focus on providing employees with the necessary skills across the federal, local and municipal levels.”

Robin Scott, CEO and co-founder of Apolitical, said, “The need to close the government ‘green skills gap’ is urgent and necessary, which is evident from the results of the 2023 Global Green Government Skills Survey conducted by Apolitical, which indicated that 65% Of government sector employees say they have not received any training in the field of climate, while 73% confirm that they would benefit from such training when it is available. For this reason, governments’ pledge to develop green skills is considered a crucial factor in accelerating climate action.”

The interventions of the roundtable participants addressed several topics, including an initiative to provide training on climate and sustainability for all new government employees, presented by a representative of the Western Cape government, while the representative of the United States Agency for International Development spoke about the importance of building the capabilities of government employees to advance climate action efforts, and the representative of the Commonwealth and Overseas Development Office focused The United Kingdom stressed the need to engage diplomatic staff in climate and nature skills work. The mayors of the American city of Columbia and the Canadian city of Halifax spoke about the necessity of involving all government sector employees in climate training.