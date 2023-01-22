Having a smartphone is a great advantage and now there is no longer even need to explain why. These small devices can make life much easier for anyone who decides to take advantage of even the less obvious functions. Starting from this assumption, today I want to explain a method for share wifi password without wasting time looking for it and dictating it to friends. If you are curious, stay here with me and I assure you that you will not be disappointed!

Smartphone: How to share Wi-Fi password!

How many times has it happened to you that while visiting a relative or a friend you are asked the most popular of questions: “Can I have the Wi-Fi password?”. In the worst case, this request can prove to be a real psychological torture, because even if it is not recommended to do so, there are many who decide not to change their default password. Strings of random characters and numbers to dictate and search for.

Today I’m here to offer you a alternative method which will allow you to securely share your password with anyone you want. I will divide the guide both to give space to apple and android users. So let’s start right away.

Apple user, here’s what you need to do:

This guide has a single prerequisite and that is to have at least iOS 11 on your smartphone (or higher, even if we advise you not to update to the latest version of iOS as we explained here), as from this version onwards Apple has implemented the feature that interests us. With that said, let’s get straight to the point. If you want to share your password with any other apple device, all you have to do is activate Bluetooth and Wi-Fi on both devices. After that you will have to follow these few steps

Settings

Wifi

Select your home network

A pop up will notify you that it is possible to share the password and just tap it to act the magic. If this is not the case, it will mean that neither of the two devices will have the other saved in the contacts.

Don’t worry though, because there is a second method, less spectacular and undoubtedly simpler:

Settings

Wifi

Press the info button next to the network

Press on the password field

At this point you will be shown the password and it will be a moment copy and paste it into the WhatsApp chat of your friend!

Android user, here’s what you need to do:

If you’re an Android user, there’s an even easier way to share your Wi-Fi password via smartphone. The system in question will generate a qr which once scanned will allow you to automatically access the network. Fantastic right? Here’s how you do it:

Settings

Networks and the internet

Wifi

Press on the network settings wheel

Press the share button

Once this is done, the game is done. It is a system to say the least intuitive and immediate which hardly admits mistakes.

Obviously if everything doesn’t work, even in this case no one forbids you to copy the password manually and share it on WhatsApp.

With this simple guide, we obviously hope to have been of help to you and to have shown you some features that perhaps you could have missed as they are certainly not of daily use on smartphones. Finally, remember that it is good practice to change the factory password of your modem/router and not to use too easy and trivial ones.