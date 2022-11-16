It seems like a joke, but for some 10 years the youtuber within the gamer category that has generated the most subscribers is pewdiepie, who started with fun gameplays and thus being the influence of many. And despite the fact that it is still very popular today, it seems that someone has already taken its place, at least in terms of the number of users.

Pages like The Verge they named to PewDiePie the King of YouTube in 2014 and, since then, she has amassed some 111 million subscribers as she expands her posts to include commenting and vlogging. The one who was in charge of overthrowing him is neither more nor less than Mr Beastas it quickly surpassed the subscriber count on November 14.

MrBeast has overcome PewDiePie and is now the most subscribed YouTuber pic.twitter.com/YPXQ4ydWCX — Dexerto (@Dexerto) November 14, 2022

As seen on the esports and influencers site deserted, Mr Beast now also has 111 million subscribers. But eclipsed within a few seconds eclipsed the number of pewdiepie for just a few thousand more, peaking at about 111,847,586 subscribers versus about 111,846,073 for pewdiepie.

It is worth mentioning that mr Beast he started his channel in february 2012I used to upload videos about Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 Y Minecraft before transitioning to what is now giving away money and prizes through expensive competitions and stunts. He has also raised funds for the Foundation tree day to plant more than 20 million trees in national parks in the US and opened a burger joint.

will he achieve pewdiepie generate more numbers? That will be seen later.

Via: Kotaku