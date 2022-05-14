In a completely connected world, where there are already manufacturers who base a large part of their sales activity on online platformseven traditional manufacturers are gearing up to be more willing to simplify purchasing procedures via the web. Peugeotthe Casa del Leone, for example, has launched a new initiative relating to its digital sales channels and the rentalcalled “Peugeot Click and Drive“.

The initiative should allow motorists to get behind the wheel of a Lion’s car eliminating all possession restrictions and making the customer experience easier and faster, manageable directly online. The idea is to get to the ‘signing’ of the rental agreement in just five steps, without the need to print anything and at any time of the week, even Saturdays at four in the morning. Peugeot offers a service in this sense all inclusivewith a fee of 299 euros and an advance of 3,100 euros, but can be customized in terms of duration, advance and mileage according to individual needs.

“By paying a monthly fee, like any other subscription, the customer can access a mobility solution including all the typical rental services. Once the model has been defined, the customer will be able to choose not only the most suitable engine for their travels, but also the experience and mode of use of the car that best suits their specific needs: physical or digital, owned or rented. The platform has been designed to be extremely easy to navigate by following a flow that invites the user to continue in the next steps, also usable by those who have no familiarity or knowledge of the rental. The entire customer journey, from entering the Peugeot site to signing the contract, is online, without the need to print any documents or to send any documentation by email.“, Reads a press release published by Peugeot.

The fee includes some services such as ordinary and extraordinary maintenance, roadside assistance, RCA (deductible 250 euros), Kasko (deductible 500 euros), Theft and Fire policy, Substituted car in case of breakdown, property tax, claims management. In the preconfigured versions of the service they are already found the best-selling Peugeot engines and fittings on the Italian markettherefore petrol and diesel, while electric and hybrid on tap will arrive later.