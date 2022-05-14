Comment The International Hockey Federation got to his knees in front of the NHL and got a rotten apple in his arms

The International Hockey Federation wanted to harmonize the rules with the NHL when NHL players were coming to the Olympics.

International The Hockey Association took a conscious risk by allowing spontaneous fights at the World Cup.

To put it mildly, it can be said that the IIHF wanted fights and the Lions together with Norway gave what was ordered.

Two fights in one match is a huge amount when playing in the World Cup. I guess it’s not easy to find a Finnish spectator who would have seen two fights in the same match in a World Cup tournament, when one has been a big rarity.

The new interpretation of the rule means that a spontaneous fight becomes a five-minute cool, but not the traditional run-off often seen in European troughs.

So I saw it in the first fight. That is, the same player cannot start more than one buzz.

IIHF went to his knees in front of the NHL last summer. The International Hockey Federation wanted to harmonize the rules with the NHL when NHL players were coming to the Olympics.

Korona and other reasons left the NHL out of the Olympics, but the rule passed last summer fell short. It fell into the arms of the IIHF like a rotten apple.

Overall, the rule has completely failed in the World Cup. If the new interpretation adds fights when there is no fear of being driven out, the rule goes in the wrong direction as the species evolves.

For example, it is in Finland that the fights have been strongly depressed and now there is a risk that they will increase not only in the World Cup, but also in the national series where the interpretation will be introduced. Finland did not take in the League.

The rule works just as badly against itself if the referees throw players on the ice for five minutes from traditional “Saturday dances”.

Then the line of so-called ordinary pushing and pushing will be blurred and the punishment will increase.

The new rule will also fail if the number of fights increases at all.

North America In the NHL, the culture of fighting dates back to the early history of the sport. There, the sausage basket still flies out of hand and the applause starts when a fight breaks out in the match.

Has the fear of being knocked out then been the reason for the few battles in the World Cup in decades. Hardly. More and more, it has its roots in the local hockey tradition.

Now, however, the IIHF opened the door to a fight. The beaks of the first day of the tournament may be the last, but the World Cup has not missed fights.

