The new Peugeot E-308 is preparing to hit the market. The car manufacturer of the Lion has in fact announced the completion of the range of the famous French model with the arrival of the full electric version. The battery-powered version of the 308 will be available in the First Edition launch set-up, with the possibility of ordering this variant which will soon open through the brand’s online channels, with the first deliveries expected in October 2023.

The new Peugeot E-308, engine and range

The new Peugeot E-308 will take advantage of a new generation powertrain with a 115 kW, 156 HP engine, combined with a 54 kWh high voltage battery (51 kWh usable) which boasts a chemical composition with 80% Nickel, 10% Manganese and 10% Cobalt. Thanks to its 400 V architecture, it will be able to guarantee a range of up to 411 km in the WLTP combined cycle and above all the possibility of recharging the battery from 20% to 80% in just 30 minutes with 100 kW infrastructures. As standard, there is a three-phase battery charger (OBC) on board capable of absorbing up to a power of 11 kW. There are three driving modes, Eco, Normal and Sport: the first optimizes range and delivers 109 HP (80 kW) and 220 Nm, the second is suitable for daily use with 136 HP (100 kW) and 250 Nm, finally the Sport prioritizes performance with maximum output of 156 HP (115 kW) and 270 Nm In addition, thanks to the “BRAKE” mode, it is possible to increase deceleration when the accelerator pedal is released to further increase energy recovery .

The First Edition set-up

The design of the new Peugeot E-308 First Edition takes advantage of the brand’s latest stylistic features, with the claw-shaped light signature that frames the headlights equipped with Matrix LED technology. Finally, at the rear, we find LED light clusters with the characteristic three claws . New 18″ alloy wheels with a new design they have been specially developed for the 100% electric version of the Peugeot 308. Their aerodynamic surface has been specially designed to optimize efficiency. The new electric version completes the current offer which includes 180 HP (132 kW) and 225 HP (162 kW) plug-in hybrid versions and some versions with heat, petrol and diesel engines.

What the electric E-308 offers

To the driver and his passengers, New Peugeot E-308 offers the Latest generation Peugeot i-Cockpitrecognizable by the compact and flattened steering wheel above and below, able to maximize driving pleasure and offer perfect control of the car, the Head-up digital display with the parameterizable and customizable 3D digital instrument panel and finally the central 10 inches in high definition The emphasis is also on the interior construction qualitythe innovation given by Virtual i-Toggles fully configurable (located under the central touch screen) and connectivity that integrates the brand new i-Connect Advanced technology, an infotainment system that makes the travel experience more intuitive and rewarding. A range of services is offered to make life easier for customers on a daily basis. is available theMyPeugeot app which allows you to dialogue with your vehicle and to program a remote recharge, or to launch the thermal pre-conditioning without physically being in the car.

Purchasing formulas

The new Peugeot E-308 is based on the GT trim level and as standard offers 3 colors to choose from White Okenite, Olivine green And Selenium Gray, isheated buildings, with specific coating, made up of three materials (TEP, Fabric and Alcantara) with the headrests featuring the PEUGEOT lion logo in relief, the Pack Drive Assist with heated steering wheel. The exclusive Italian launch offer for the new Peugeot E-308 offers an i-Move loan with an installment of €308/month for 36 months and a total of 45,000 km with an advance of 7,100 euros (TAN 5.75% and APR 6.79%), the Domestic Wallbox (including installation).