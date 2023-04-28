Genshin Impact continues to expand both from the point of view of the map, which is slowly making every aspect of the world of Teyvat available, and through a continuous expansion of the roster of playable characters.

This time it’s the turn of Kaveha character with a very interesting past, which was shown to us again in thelatest trailer released specially from Mihoyo.

Kaveh is an extraordinarily talented young architect: he built the wonderful Alcazarzaray Palace but, to do it, he had to go into heavy debt.

The young man, attacked by economic problems, finds its oasis of peace and happiness in the practice of architectural arthis greatest passion.

A deep and at times mysterious character who will use, as a key element of his style of play, the dendro. We don’t have an official date which reveals to us when we will be able to get our hands on this new character.

As opposed to Baizhuthe other character introduced in the version A Parade of ProvidenceKaveh will be worth the “only” 4 stars in front of his partner’s 5.

We will update you as more details about Kaveh become availablethe next character we can get our hands on in our adventure.

We remind you that Genshin Impact is a free to play title available for PS4 (with support for PS5), iOS, Android and PC.