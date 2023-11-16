UThe artificial name Stellantis is home to a dozen brands, including the French Peugeot and Citroën. Such a conglomerate offers opportunities, known in business terms as synergy, but also risks that can result in soulless uniformity. Maintaining interest is an art that the company tries to achieve, especially in the case of Citroën, through aggressive prices.

Holger Appel Editor in business, responsible for “Technology and Engines”.

This means that the traditional manufacturer with the double angle is due to come onto the market next April with a relatively inexpensive electric car, with a modest range, but for 23,000 euros. This means that the C3 is still noticeably more expensive than previous entry-level mobility devices of similar quality, but a signal has been set towards the competition.

Significant improvements

The sister brand Peugeot also depends on this. By 2024, 12 electric models will be on offer, including three light commercial vehicles. The lion brand is currently showing the refreshed E 3008, the first vehicle on the new STLA medium platform, which is said to bring significant improvements. There is a range of up to 700 kilometers according to the WLTP standard and a charging capacity that can be used to replenish 100 kilometers of distance in ten minutes on a fast charger. The 3008, which also has a floating panoramic screen, is scheduled to go on sale in early 2024.

Meanwhile, the next step in the development of electric drives is already emerging. Competitor Renault and supplier Valeo are planning a jointly developed drive engine for 2027. The externally excited machine does not require permanent magnets and no rare earths are required for production. The design corresponds to the one that has already hit the streets hundreds of thousands of times with the Zoe. However, the successor, called E7A, should be 30 percent more compact than the engines of the current electricians Mégane and Scénic. The machine is designed for a voltage of 800 volts, with a maximum output of 272 hp (200 kW).