The dispute over the title of the Betplay Dimayor League of Colombia has already begun, as Day 1 of the Quadrangular Semifinals and now the eight clubs involved are focused on Date 2, to be played this weekend.
So much Millionaires as Cali America are installed in the B Groupbeside National Athletic and Independent Medellinand faces will be seen next Sunday, November 19 at the Nemesio Camacho ‘El Campín’ Stadium.
The current champion managed to win in their first match of the Quadrangular when hitting the Purslane in it Atanasio Girardot Stadium for the minimum of Daniel Catano, with which, they are second in the sector with their three units. In the case of The Mechitahe did not take advantage of the shelter of his people in the Pascual Guerrero and was overcome 1-2 by the DIM. Kevin Andrade overtook the scarlets, but Edwin Cetre He sealed the turnaround through two maximum penalties. For now, the Red Devils are third without any points.
For more news about Colombian football
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
When? Sunday, November 19
Place: Bogota Colombia
Stadium: Nemesio Camacho ‘El Campín’
Schedule: 16:00 hours (Colombia)
Channel: Win Sports+
streaming: Win Sports+
While the duels of the QuadrangularHe Blue Ballet It is already preparing for the future. It was on Tuesday night when it was reported that the team renewed the central defender Jorge Arias until December 2025. The one born in Valledupar has been a vital replacement for the coach Alberto Gamero to solve their defensive losses during the year.
“Arias arrived as a reinforcement for the year 2023. To date he has played more than 3,391 minutes with the blues. Little by little he consolidated himself until he earned a place in the starting lineup and was a key player in obtaining the 16th star after beating Nacional in the 2023-1 League.assured the ambassador club.
The other renovations have been Andres Llinas, Alvaro Montero, Larry Vasquez, Daniel Catano, Beckham David Castro, Juan Pablo Vargas and the technician Gamer.
Goalie: Alvaro Montero
Defenses: Juan Vargas, Andrés Llinas, Stiven Vega, Omar Bertel
Midfielders: Daniel Giraldo, Juan Pereira, David Silva
Forwards: Daniel Ruíz, Daniel Cataño, Leo Castro
Substitutes: Beckham Castro, Larry Vásquez, Fernando Uribe, Jorge Arias, Edgar Guerra, Juan Moreno, Elvis Perlaza
After suffering defeat, The Red He already wants to turn the page, however, the only thing that really helps him dream of the title is winning. In the face of his duel against him Thousandsthe team announced the medical status of its elements.
About the forward Andres Sarmientothe report indicated “remodeling of the external meniscus of his left knee, two weeks to start impact work”while the Argentine striker Facundo Suarez He has a grade II sprain in his left ankle, requiring six days of evolution, so he will do difference work this week.
The Argentine defender joins them Gaston Sauro, with a biceps and semitendinosus injury, so he will start working differently this Thursday; finally, the midfielder David Contreras suffers a hip adductor injury, also starting his side job this week.
Goalie: Jorge Soto
Defenses: Edison García, Kevin Andrade, Marcos Mina, Josen Escobar
Midfielders: Jader Quiñones, Luis Paz, Juan Portilla
Forwards: Edwin Cardona, Adrián Ramos, Cristian Barrios
Substitutes: Esneyder Mena, Víctor Ibarbo, Darwin Quintero, Franco Leys, Felipe Mosquera, Edwin Velasco, Diego Novoa
Millionaires 1-1 America of Cali
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#Millonarios #América #Cali #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups #forecast