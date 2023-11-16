Millonarios celebrated again over Atlético Nacional! The Ambassadors, current champions, defeated the Verdolagas 0-1 at the Atanasio Girardot thanks to a goal from Daniel Cataño. pic.twitter.com/UNj9KyAnO9 — ESPN Fútbol Colombia (@ESPNFutbolCol) November 13, 2023

Final in Pascual. América de Cali could not break the defensive siege that Arias posed in the 2nd quarter, and fell at the start of the Home Run. The changes had no effect on the Scarlet. Little about Ibarbo and Darwin. Ricaurte entered Independiente Medellín and ordered the midfield. pic.twitter.com/drsMJb1fNa — Felipe Ocampo (@DFelipeOcampo) November 13, 2023

“Arias arrived as a reinforcement for the year 2023. To date he has played more than 3,391 minutes with the blues. Little by little he consolidated himself until he earned a place in the starting lineup and was a key player in obtaining the 16th star after beating Nacional in the 2023-1 League.assured the ambassador club.

The other renovations have been Andres Llinas, Alvaro Montero, Larry Vasquez, Daniel Catano, Beckham David Castro, Juan Pablo Vargas and the technician Gamer.

⚽️💙🔥 The Captain was chosen by the Blue Family as the Figure of the Match of Date 1 of the Home Runs. Let’s go Macka! 👏Ⓜ️🔝 @davidms06 pic.twitter.com/KNSU3sKSZb — Millonarios FC (@MillosFCoficial) November 14, 2023

About the forward Andres Sarmientothe report indicated “remodeling of the external meniscus of his left knee, two weeks to start impact work”while the Argentine striker Facundo Suarez He has a grade II sprain in his left ankle, requiring six days of evolution, so he will do difference work this week.

The Argentine defender joins them Gaston Sauro, with a biceps and semitendinosus injury, so he will start working differently this Thursday; finally, the midfielder David Contreras suffers a hip adductor injury, also starting his side job this week.