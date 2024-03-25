After a full season in World Endurance Championshipthe Peugeot 9×8 showed promising performance at Le Mans and got first podium in Monza. During the opening race of the 2024 season at Losail, the car drove for much of the race and in anticipation of the 24 Hours of Le Mans 2024 to face the competition Hypercar class has been subject to significant updates, also taking into account the regulatory changes occurred from the planning period to the actual competition.

Peugeot 9X8 2024 what changes

The Peugeot 9X8 has undergone significant changes inaerodynamics and in the design of the rear area to adapt to regulation changes over time.

A rear wing was introduced on the 2024 9X8

These changes included the introduction of a rear wing and the adaptation of the roadways to use differentiated tires between the two axles. While maintaining the same framethe center of gravity has been revised to adapt to the new tires, with front dimensions of 29 cm and rear dimensions of 34 cm.

Peugeot 9X8 WEC livery 2024 Peugeot 9X8 2024 side Peugeot 9X8 rear 3/4 Front New rear wing Peugeot 9X8 WEC livery 2024 Peugeot 9X8 WEC livery 2024

Peugeot 9X8 livery for 2024

Peugeot redesigned 90% of the Hypercar's bodywork for the WEC, keeping the Vertical LEDs three elements but losing part of the originality.

The Hypercar 9X8 WEC livery 2024 front 3/4

Special attention was given to livery. The internal Style Center, in fact, has developed a new theme based on the updated logo of the House, the Lion, designed in various scales, which becomes the protagonist after the collaboration with the artist Demsky in the 2023 season.