If you have been following the Dragon's Dogma 2 discourse over the last few days, you will be aware of the game's paid DLC. On release, developer Capcom introduced a number of items that players could purchase with real-world money, such as the Art of Metamorphosis – Character Editor DLC, which costs £1.69.

While many of these purchasable items are also available to find within the game itself, they can be relatively rare, perhaps making the option to just outright purchase them more appealing.

However, modders have now done what they do best, and given players on PC a third option. Yes, the option of mods.



11 Dragon's Dogma 2 Beginners Tips – DRAGON'S DOGMA 2 GUIDE FOR SERIES NEWCOMERS! (Spoiler free)





For example, if you head over to NexusMods now, you can get your hands on the Early n' Cheap Art of Metamorphosis mod. This aptly named mod adds the Art of Metamorphosis to the first merchant in Melve and to Philbert's in Vernworth.

Another mod is Crazy's Shop. This is basically an in-game one stop shop for items you could alternatively buy as paid DLC options. It adds x255 Elite and Explorer Camp Kit, Wakestones, Rift Cystals, Farrystones, Beetles and “more” to the shops in Vernworth.



Image credit: Crazy Potato

As well as paid DLC, Dragon's Dogma 2 has also made headlines because of its performance issues. Earlier today, Capcom said it would be releasing a number of patches that it hopes will address these influenzas in the near future.

For more on the game's performance, be sure to check out Digital Foundry's Dragon's Dogma 2 technical analysis here.