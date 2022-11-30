The data showed that crude oil inventories in the United States of America fell by 7.85 million barrels in the week ending on the twenty-fifth of November.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected US crude inventories to decline by 2.5 million barrels.

In its weekly report, the American Petroleum Institute stated that gasoline stocks rose by 2.8 million barrels, and distillate stocks rose by 4 million barrels.

The US Energy Information Administration is scheduled to release official data on inventories on Wednesday evening, amid expectations that crude stocks will decline by 2.8 million barrels.

On Tuesday, Brent crude futures settled at $83.03 a barrel, down 16 cents, or 0.2 percent, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 96 cents, or 1.2 percent, to settle at $78.20 a barrel.