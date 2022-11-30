Terror in promotion match: Quindío fans invade and run around players

Atletico Huila won the repechage of B against Sports Quindío and after holding the 2-0 lead in Armenia, managed to ascend to the first division. The match ended 1-0 in favor of the Armenian team, at the Centenario, but it was not enough after losing on aggregate.

invasion in armenia

The game ended badly, because when the minute 90+6 elapsed, the fans of Deportes Quindío they invaded the field and they began looking for the players to try to attack them.

The refereeing body and players from both teams ran towards the dressing room escorted by the police after the threat from the local fans.

The judge decided to end the game and thus determine that Huila is promoted after winning 2-1 on aggregate.

At the moment, the sanctions that Quindío could receive after the invasion of their fans on the field of play are unknown.

The official report from the authorities is awaited.

The confrontation between Deportes Quindío and Atlético Huila ended very badly, at the Centenario de Armenia stadium, for the second leg of the promotion play-off. The game was finished at 90′ due to lack of guarantees and the sad outcome for the locals. pic.twitter.com/WKp5swdcFa — M.Alejandro Rodríguez ⭐⭐⭐ (@donalhejor) November 30, 2022

SPORTS

More sports news