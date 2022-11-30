Terror in promotion match: Quindío fans invade and run around players

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
QuindÃ±io vs. Huila.
Quindonio vs. Huila.
The opita team managed to return to A. Local fans, furious.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
November 29, 2022, 11:54 PM
Atletico Huila won the repechage of B against Sports Quindío and after holding the 2-0 lead in Armenia, managed to ascend to the first division. The match ended 1-0 in favor of the Armenian team, at the Centenario, but it was not enough after losing on aggregate.
invasion in armenia
The game ended badly, because when the minute 90+6 elapsed, the fans of Deportes Quindío they invaded the field and they began looking for the players to try to attack them.
The refereeing body and players from both teams ran towards the dressing room escorted by the police after the threat from the local fans.
The judge decided to end the game and thus determine that Huila is promoted after winning 2-1 on aggregate.
At the moment, the sanctions that Quindío could receive after the invasion of their fans on the field of play are unknown.
The official report from the authorities is awaited.
The confrontation between Deportes Quindío and Atlético Huila ended very badly, at the Centenario de Armenia stadium, for the second leg of the promotion play-off. The game was finished at 90′ due to lack of guarantees and the sad outcome for the locals. pic.twitter.com/WKp5swdcFa
— M.Alejandro Rodríguez ⭐⭐⭐ (@donalhejor) November 30, 2022
SPORTS
More sports news
November 29, 2022, 11:54 PM
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Terror #promotion #match #Quindío #fans #invade #run #players
Leave a Reply