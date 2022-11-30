Thursday, December 1, 2022
Terror in promotion match: Quindío fans invade and run around players

November 30, 2022
Sports Quindío

QuindÃ±io vs. Huila.

Quindonio vs. Huila.

The opita team managed to return to A. Local fans, furious.

Atletico Huila won the repechage of B against Sports Quindío and after holding the 2-0 lead in Armenia, managed to ascend to the first division. The match ended 1-0 in favor of the Armenian team, at the Centenario, but it was not enough after losing on aggregate.

invasion in armenia

The game ended badly, because when the minute 90+6 elapsed, the fans of Deportes Quindío they invaded the field and they began looking for the players to try to attack them.

The refereeing body and players from both teams ran towards the dressing room escorted by the police after the threat from the local fans.

The judge decided to end the game and thus determine that Huila is promoted after winning 2-1 on aggregate.

At the moment, the sanctions that Quindío could receive after the invasion of their fans on the field of play are unknown.

The official report from the authorities is awaited.

SPORTS

