The petrol price touched a new record shortly before the weekend: 2,147 euros per liter. Diesel also reached a new peak: 1,842 euros per litre. Motorists drive no less.











At least, that’s the assumption. The relationship between fuel prices and car use has never been properly researched, according to fuel collective United Consumers and the ANWB. “I think people would rather eat no meat once a week than drive less,” said United Consumers fuel expert Paul van Selms.

"We are already driving less because of corona. We do not see that people drive less because fuel prices are higher. A large part of the kilometers are a basic necessity of life. If you have to go to work, you have to go to work. If less is driven, then there must be structurally higher prices. But even if the price were to rise to 3 euros per liter, that would not change much in car use."

13,000 kilometers

On average, 13,000 kilometers per year was driven per car before corona. With a consumption of 1 in 15, that costs 866 liters of petrol. Petrol is now roughly 50 cents per liter more expensive than in 2020 – last year the price continued to rise – and so the average car driver pays 433 euros extra per year for fuel if the current high price continues. “A motorist now spends hundreds of euros a year extra on fuel. That is not yet in proportion to the prices of gas and electricity that have risen really explosively.”

Van Selms does not foresee a major fall in prices in the near future and does not rule out the possibility that prices will rise further. Tensions surrounding Ukraine are keeping energy prices high. Van Selms points out that the suggested retail prices are only asked along the highways. If you pay attention, you can still refuel under 2 euros per liter in many places. In fact, at dozens of self-service stations the price is below 1.90 euros and diesel for 1.60 euros should also work.

charging station

Electric drivers are also feeling the high energy prices. At a charging station, the price of a kilowatt hour of electricity – with which a car travels about 5 kilometers – fluctuates between 24 and 50 cents, and with a fast charger it can go up to 80 cents. The Consumers' Association calls the charging prices 'not transparent' in a new study. It is often unclear how much charging costs. A new law, which will take effect on 1 June, will oblige operators to disclose information about tariffs. It must then be clear on the charging station or in the app what the charging rate is.



You can respond at the bottom of this article. Only comments with a full name will be posted. We do that because we want a debate with people who stand for what they say, and who put their name on it. If you still need to enter your name, you can do so by clicking 'Login' at the top right of our site.