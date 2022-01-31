Sinaloa.- The face-to-face return to classes of all educational levels will be a trigger for economic recovery from Culiacán and Sinaloa, reported Óscar Sánchez Beltrán.

The President of the Union of Tenants of the Center of Culiacán (ULCC) indicated that not only the commercial sector will be favored by this decision, but also the entire productive machinery of the state.

“We are talking about it will be a staggered income, given that the entire range of products necessary for educational work will be consumed”, he said “we are talking about clothing, footwear, accessories and stationery, among others”.

He explained that according to figures from the federal Sedeco and the SIEM, Culiacán would have stopped entering the entire commercial chain, in the last two years due to the effects of the pandemic, above 80 billion pesos and more than 300 billion statewide.

“The calculation indicates that during 2020 sales in general fell by 60 percent and 40 percent in 2021,” he said…”this caused the losses to have been enormous and there was a financial crisis in the sector ”.

The leader of the merchants clarified that this was a catastrophic situation and that it had to be assumed as such due to the health contingency. “The economic issue for health will never be ahead, but it is also necessary to think about the livelihood of families,” he added.

The leader of the merchants admitted that it is a very difficult decision for the state government to approve the return to classes, especially when infections are very high.

With regard to the commercial and business sector, he assured, all pertinent measures will be taken to prevent the spread of the pandemic.