The Petrobras Symphony Orchestra (OPESinfônica) begins a national tour on the 15th, touring five cities in the Northeast, Southeast, Midwest and South regions. February, offering concerts for audiences of all age groups and presenting the diversity of timbres and styles that has become a hallmark of the orchestra. The objective is to bring the Brazilian public closer to symphonic music.

In each city – Recife, Belo Horizonte, Brasília, Curitiba and Vitória – at least two different concerts will be presented. For the Classical Concerts, conducted by conductor Isaac Karabtchevsky, admission will be free. Part of the repertoire light cavalry, of Supé; Redemption, by Liduino Pitombeira (unreleased song, whose world premiere will take place on the tour); and Symphony No. 4, by Schumann.

In Pops Concerts, with admission fees, the guitar solos will be replaced by the electric violin. Conducted by conductor Felipe Prazeres, the Guns N’ Roses Symphonic concert features the greatest hits of the North American band led by Axl Rose, such as Patience, sweet child o’mine and paradise city, Besides Bem Vindo a Selva.

For children and families, OPESinfônica, under the baton of conductor Felipe Prazeres, will present the concert Mundo BitaSinfônico, which marks the launch of the homonymous album, with symphonic reinterpretations of several hits of the children’s phenomenon, such as little farm, Safari and Train of the Stations. In Recife, the concert will be broadcast online to all Brazil through the ‘YouTube @OPESinfonica’ channel, with the participation of Chaps Melo, founder of Mundo Bita.

After spending a year and a half in prison, due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus, conductor Isaac Karabtchevsky showed satisfaction in traveling around the country, meeting the Brazilian public. “I consider the possibility of resuming the Petrobras Symphony Orchestra’s in-person tour as a great leap towards full restitution to Brazilian cultural life. It is a joy to be able to visit these cities and be close to the public”, said the conductor, who was nominated by The Guardian newspaper as one of the living icons of Brazil.

tour

The OPS tour will open on the 15th of this month, at the Concha Acústica of the Federal University of Pernambuco (UFPE), in Recife, at 4 pm, with broadcast online throughout Brazil, with the Mundo Bita Sinfônico concert, which will feature Chaps Melo, founder of Mundo Bita. At 7:30 pm, there will be the Guns N’ Roses Symphonic concert.

The concerts scheduled for Belo Horizonte, at Palácio das Artes, will take place on the 19th, at 6 pm (Mundo Bita Sinfônico); and on the 20th, at 20:30 (Free Classical Concert). From Minas Gerais, OPESinfônica will head to Brasília, where there will be a free Classical Concert on the 22nd at 7pm at the Metropolitan Cathedral and on the 23rd at 5pm at Mundo Bita Sinfônico at the Ulysses Guimarães Convention Center.

Petrobras Symphony Orchestra Tour – 5 cities, by Petrobras Symphony Orchestra

The next stop will be in Curitiba, at Teatro Guaíra, where the orchestra will present, on February 2nd, the concert Mundo Bita Sinfônico, at 5 pm. On the same day and place, the Guns N’ Roses Symphonic concert will be presented at 9 pm. Also in Curitiba, there will be a free Classical Concert on the 3rd, at 8 pm, also at Teatro Guaíra. The tour will end in Vitória, at Arena Patrick, on February 12, with the concert Mundo Bita Sinfônico, at 4 pm; and the Guns N’ Roses Symphonic concert, at 8:30 pm.

tickets

The concerts Mundo Bita Sinfônico and Guns N’ Roses Sinfônico have tickets at prices of R$40 (full price) and R$20 (half-price); and from R$80 (full price) and R$40 (half price), respectively. Tickets for these paid concerts must be purchased in advance on the Eventim websites, in Belo Horizonte; Sympla, in Brasília and Vitória; and Ticket Fácil, in Curitiba.

During the week of the concerts, in Recife, a cultural contest on the orchestra’s social networks will select 150 followers to attend the presentations in person. According to the OPESinfônica press office, free tickets will also be available on sales websites five days before the concerts.

At the Cathedral of Brasília, spectators will be admitted on a first-come, first-served basis.

See too

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food voucher: understand what changes with new rules for benefit



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia the easternmost aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger hits and knocks out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe vera gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?