Petrobras’ Board of Directors approved, in a meeting held this Wednesday (26), the proposal for the company’s organizational adjustment, which will come into effect as of May 1st. According to the company, the adjustment does not change the current number of boards and does not generate cost increases.

In a note, Petrobras informed that the proposal has three objectives. “Among them, preparing the company for the energy transition with the creation of an area focused on the theme; bringing together engineering, technology and innovation activities, strengthening the project development area with research and development efforts; in addition to concentrating corporate activities in an area dedicated to the company’s management, strengthening synergies between processes”.

The company will create the Energy Transition and Sustainability department, which will be occupied by Mauricio Tolmasquim. It will have, in its area, the executive management of Gas and Energy and of Climate Change and Decarbonization.

The current Production Development Board, occupied by Carlos José do Nascimento Travassos, becomes the Engineering, Technology and Innovation Board, and will incorporate the Leopoldo A. Miguez de Mello Research and Development Center (Cenpes).

The current Board of Refining, Gas and Energy, occupied by William França da Silva, is now called the Board of Industrial Processes and Products.

The Commercialization and Logistics department, occupied by Claudio Romeo Schlosser, is now called the Logistics, Commercialization and Markets Department.

The Institutional Relationship and Sustainability department will be extinguished. The current director, Clarice Coppetti, becomes director of Corporate Affairs, who will manage the internal processes of people management, health, environment and safety (SMS) and shared services, and will incorporate the structure of digital transformation, information security and information technology.

The executive management of Communication, Social Responsibility and External Relations will be linked to Petrobras’ presidency.

The Financial and Investor Relations department, occupied by Sergio Caetano Leite, is now responsible for the Portfolio Management area.

The Exploration and Production and Governance and Compliance departments are maintained.