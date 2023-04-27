Thursday, April 27, 2023
Sports programming for this Thursday, April 27

April 27, 2023
Sports programming for this Thursday, April 27


Millionaires vs America of Cali

Millionaires vs America of Cali

Millionaires vs América de Cali

Premier League, Spanish league, cycling and local league, the highlights.

ESPN

2:15 p.m. Premier League: Tottenham vs. Manchester United.

ESPN3

3 pm Spanish League: Athletic vs. Seville.

ESPN4

8 am Cycling, Tour of Romandy, second stage.

ESPN Bonus

1:45 p.m. Premier League: Everton vs. newcastle.

dsports

12:30 p.m. Spanish League: Valencia vs. Valladolid.

DSports+

12:30 p.m. Spanish League: Villarreal vs. Spanish.

WinSports

4 pm League: Pereira vs. Bucaramanga.

WinSports+

6:10 pm League: Cali vs. Junior.
8:20 pm League: Millionaires vs. America.

