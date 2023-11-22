Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 22/11/2023 – 19:26

More than 78% of child disappearances in Rio de Janeiro are the result of running away from home. The information was given in the webinar “Why do children and adolescents disappear every day?”, promoted by the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (URFJ) and the Foundation for Childhood, Adolescence and the State University of Rio de Janeiro (Uerj).

The objective of the meeting is to guarantee practices and actions to help prevent a child or adolescent from deciding to leave home and disappear.

Disappearances in the state have addresses, gender and race. According to data from SOS Missing Children for October, 64% are girls. The majority of those missing are black or mixed race: 72%. The black color is also the majority when those located are found dead: 58%. In relation to the place of residence, together, the 13 municipalities of Baixada and the capital of Rio de Janeiro account for 49.5% of cases. The other 78 cities in the state account for 50.5% of the occurrences.

The high number of voluntary disappearances, 78%, draws attention, which reflects the social vulnerability of these children or adolescents, according to the Public Prosecutor’s Office, Roberta Ribeiro. “When you say that “ah, he left voluntarily”, there is, in most cases, a certain inertia of the institutions and how to face this phenomenon. It is yet another nuance of these vulnerabilities that poor, black childhoods go through. So, dealing with this, with this exit and dealing with the effects of this exit and what can happen from this exit is another of the inducers, another of the purposes for which the prosecutor’s office works.”

Among the causes is the rebelliousness of these children, the lack of reception in their respective homes and also the non-acceptance of those responsible for their sexual or religious orientation, according to the Coordinator of the Laboratory for the Study of Violence and Social Vulnerability, at Mackenzie University, Marcelo Neuman. “My daughter is very rebellious, she doesn’t follow the rules we set here at home. When he says that she is homosexual or when he says that he identifies with another gender, then this is an issue that the family often does not accept. Families that come with their moral and social concepts make this dialogue with children and adolescents difficult. leading to flight from home.”

In relation to the difficulties in searching for the missing is the fact that, most of the time, the police choose, first, to go after the suspects instead of finding the missing person, as public defender Rodrigo Azambuja points out. “In the view of the police themselves, what is most important is not finding a child, what is most important is arresting a person responsible for a robbery, a person responsible for a theft. By understanding these bodies, we can understand this logic. I’m not expressly criticizing their work, but it’s the logic of the guy who understands himself as a police officer there, he wants to arrest a drug dealer there, a person responsible for a robbery, he doesn’t want to go after a missing child.”

During the event, a booklet was released on how to register and prevent disappearances. Some of these recommendations are to keep the child under constant adult supervision and never leave him alone, especially in public places. To see the content, access the website www.ifht.uerj.br and click on publications.

