The president of Colombia, the leftist Gustavo Petro, said this Saturday (18) that the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, is a “madman” who is “killing a lot of people” in Gaza in the style of Herod, during a speech at the Venezuela Book Fair, in Caracas.

“Today we are seeing a crazy man, who is Netanyahu,” said Petro during the presentation of his latest book, “Una vida, muchas vidas”, in which he also criticized the United States for supporting Israel’s offensive in the Gaza Strip because “ Israeli capital owns the American banking sector.”

“They don’t realize that they are killing a lot of people, not just people, babies,” added Petro, who compared Netanyahu to “a very powerful Herod killing children on Earth.”

The Colombian president criticizes Israel’s operation in Gaza since the beginning of the conflict and even compared the Jewish State to Nazism.

“If I had lived in Germany in 1933, I would have fought on the side of the Jews, and if I had lived in Palestine in 1948, I would have fought on the Palestinian side. Now, neo-Nazis want the destruction of the people, freedom and culture of Palestine”, wrote Petro in X on October 8, the day after the attacks by the terrorist group Hamas in Israel that left 1,200 dead.

He then promised to take Israel to the International Criminal Court (ICC) for alleged war crimes. Furthermore, at the end of October, Petro summoned the Colombian ambassador to Israel, a move considered a form of protest in the diplomatic world.

Petro also announced that he will propose to the United Nations the admission of Palestine as a full member and will stop purchasing weapons from countries that did not support the proposed ceasefire in Gaza.

This stance led the Jewish state to describe Petro’s statements as “hostile and anti-Semitic” and criticize him for not explicitly condemning the terrorist attacks carried out against the country on October 7.

In an interview with EFE Agency on Thursday (16), the president of Israel, Isaac Herzog, criticized Latin American countries that oppose the Israeli offensive in the Gaza Strip.

“I think the leaders of Venezuela, Colombia, Bolivia, Chile and others who have criticized us should show some decency and respect and take the hostage demands to world leaders, putting pressure on Iran and its allies, including Hamas,” Herzog said. (With EFE Agency)