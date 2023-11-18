What are drones doing over the Colosseum? The new system for monitoring and maintaining the archaeological park of the famous historical monument, called Sypeah (System for the Protection and Education of Archaeological Heritage), is based on data from satellites, drones and remote sensing technologies. This web platform was developed in collaboration with the Italian Space Agency.

Drones over the Colosseum: the cutting-edge method to monitor the Monument of Rome

In carrying out this project, the Colosseum archaeological park collaborates with various research bodies and universities, including the Polytechnic of Milan, Sapienza University of Rome, a spin-off of the Federico II University of Naples, and professionals such as archaeologists, engineers, architects, geologists and restorers. Since 2019 a Technical table for monitoring which involves Asi, Ingv and Ispra.

The platform Sypeahpresented at the Curia Iulia, uses innovative technologies for a better management of the archaeological and natural heritage of the Park. In particular, in addition to the drones over the Colosseum, monitoring satellitethrough the acquisitions planned by the Asi-Ministry of Defense Cosmo-SkyMed mission, allows us to plan the interventions necessary to manage the area in a sustainable way.

With the help of specially developed algorithmsthe system qualitatively and quantitatively evaluates the vulnerability of the site, aiming to enhance the resistance of the monuments to mitigate the effects of climate change and critical meteorological phenomena.

Sypeah uses a software system decision support to manage information on the platform, offering an intuitive and easy-to-use tool for managing archaeological heritage, with the support of an monitoring laboratory in the Parkequipped with a data processing center dedicated to this purpose.