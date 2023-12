Israeli soldiers on the country's border with the Gaza Strip | Photo: EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) this week carried out a series of operations against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, raiding the offices and vacation homes of several high-ranking commanders of the terrorist group, including buildings belonging to Yahya Sinwar , its leader in Gaza.

According to the IDF, troops from Israel's 7th Armored Brigade killed “many terrorists” and discovered around 30 tunnels, dozens of anti-tank missile launch sites and observation posts during the operation. Troops also seized weapons, equipment and intelligence materials used by Hamas.

According to the Israeli newspaper The Times of Israelthe commander of the 7th Armored Brigade, Colonel Elad Tzuri, said that his forces are currently fighting Hamas in the city of Khan Yunis, where they reached the main square of Bani Suheila.

“We found weapons and tunnels inside the vacation homes of senior Hamas officials,” Tzuri said. “We see a lot of tunnels here, still encountering the enemy but gaining operational control of the area,” he added.

The IDF said the operations were part of its campaign to “destroy Hamas’ underground infrastructure” and stop its “rocket attacks against Israel.” The Israeli military also states that it is prepared to continue operations in Gaza until “security and tranquility in the region are restored.”