Mexico City- Before December 2012, Google allowed companies to access a series of basic functions to optimize workflows with the then G Suite, at no cost. Organizations that reached the free plan will now have to pay for some of the plans that Google Workspace offers.

From the Google Workspace support page, the Mountain View, California company announced that users of the then G Suite will have to switch to a paid option to keep the services, since the free edition will no longer be available from January 1. May 2022.

“We recommend that you change your subscription to a higher Google Workspace subscription that fits your needs. This change does not affect your data or the availability of the services it provides,” Google said on the mentioned site.

Users who access a paid version before May 1 will have a free grace period until July 1, 2022, as Google attracts more customers to its platform.

In the event that people do not continue with a payment plan, Google warned that after July 1, their accounts will be suspended until they enter a billing method.

Once 60 days have passed since the suspension, people will not have access to Gmail, Calendar and Meet services.

The plans offered by Google are divided into four categories: Business Starter, with a cost of 117 pesos per month; Business Starter, for 234 pesos per month; Business Plus, for 351 pesos and Enterprise.

The apps available on these plans include premium features across services like Gmail, Meet, Drive, Chat, Calendar, Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Cloud Search services.