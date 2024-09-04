In a couple of years we will have the premiere of Toy Story 5a film that will presumably give the final closure to the goose that lays the golden eggs of Pixaras no other franchise from the animated film company has had so many main films and spinoffs. However, Disney is aware of the fatigue that people have with the brand, so they have apparently found a replacement after having exploited its characters for 29 years.

The answer is before our eyes, and it is nothing more and nothing less than Inside Outwhich has been perceived as the new legacy to follow to generate millions and millions at the box office with each release, because for those who don’t know, at this moment its sequel is in the top of the most successful franchises in cinema. In fact, it made its space in Pixar itself as the film that has generated the most for the company, they even managed to save them after a streak of failures after what happened with the pandemic in 2020.

Pixar and Disney have recognized the massive success of Inside Out 2 and they are already working on the expansion of the universe. A series entitled Dream Productions is in development, which will feature many of the beloved cast members from the first two films. This series will delve deeper into the world of the mind of Riley and the emotions that govern it, allowing fans to explore new stories and interactions within this imaginative universe.

Of course, we must not forget the fact that they have already confessed to being working on the third part, so little by little this universe will expand, and we are not only referring to audiovisual productions, since mass merchandise is on the way. Of course, it is very likely that they are also planning to launch an area dedicated to the saga in some of the theme parks in Disneyso it will be a matter of waiting for its revelation at important events such as D23 next year.

Of course, the premiere in 2026 of Toy Story 5 It will not be completely overshadowed, but it is clear that this is the last step to close the story of Woody and company.

Via: IM