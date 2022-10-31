The pnorthern roducers of Sinaloa were much calmer when know the position of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, since he endorsed the construction support and operation of the fertilizer plant in Topolobampo. Arriving in Los Mochis the night before, López Obrador only spoke about the project when he went to sleep at the hotel where he stayed. Optimistic, he stated that the project will take a while, but it will be a reality because it will benefit agricultural producers, Sinaloa and the country. In a word, the Western Gas and Petrochemical Megaproject (GPO) is a fact. Yesterday in Guamúchil he also touched on the subject and justified that great project.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador opened the door for the planting of corn in the state of Sinaloa. And it is that he said that he asked the producers of Sinaloa to plant more white corn, the intention that he stated is to lower the inflation of food products and it is necessary to lower the purchase of corn abroad. With this, he established the commitment to deliver the fertilizer for free, news that they were undoubtedly waiting for. Now it will be necessary for the most important element such as water not to be a limitation for agricultural producers.

The reforms analyzed by the Senate in matters of pesticides has become youno additional concern for the agricultural sector of Sinaloa. The producer organizations are aware of the changes made to the regulations, because if the prohibition of some agrochemicals derived from glyphosate materializes, productivity could decrease by up to 30 percent. The Confederation of Farmers’ Associations of Sinaloa headed by Marte Vega maintains its position of gradually reducing the use of these products combined with bio-inputs, but the legislative result is not known. At least they have sought the commitment of Senator Mario Zamora to support the proposal. Will he support her?

Governor Rubén Rocha Moya announced in Guasave that they are already looking at the possibility of acquiring ammonium sulfate in large quantities to lower the cost of agricultural inputs for producers, especially fertilizers. He asked the men from the countryside that if they were to acquire ammonium sulfate, they would have to organize themselves to acquire it at very low prices, because for six months the government is going to stop charging the tax of 173 dollars per ton and that will have to lower the cost of fertilizer.

The start-up in Culiacán of a recycling plant with the capacity to process three thousand tons of plastics used in the agricultural sector per year, could be the way to solve the serious waste problem that exists in the entity’s cultivation areas, particularly in the southern zone of Sinaloa, where until now there is no coordination between the authority and the producers for an adequate management of the plastics and hoses that are used for irrigation and are only piled up without considering the serious damage they cause to the environment. environment, because in many cases the easiest way to get rid of them is to burn them, further affecting the environment. It is urgent that farmers become aware that just as they seek to have quality crops, they are also concerned with an efficient use of resources.