Russia and the United States held talks in Ankara. This was announced by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Monday, November 14.

“It was the initiative of the American side,” he said in an interview with “RIA News“.

He did not disclose the topics and details of the meeting.

Earlier in the day, it became known that the director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), Sergei Naryshkin, and the head of the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), William Burns, discussed risk management in Ankara. At the same time, it was emphasized that Burns did not participate in the negotiations over Ukraine.

Prior to that, on October 9, Bohdan Bezpalko, a member of the Presidential Council on Interethnic Relations, noted that negotiations in Turkey between the Russian Federation and Western countries could be used to force Russia to compromise on the situation around Ukraine.

On the same day, Peskov said that Turkey is trying to become a mediator between Russia and the West, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wants to reduce tension in the region.

On February 24, Putin announced the start of a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

