Anti-drug operation by the “Cento Fiori” State Police, 19 arrests, all Nigerians

The police, as part of an investigation coordinated by the Pesaro prosecutor’s office, carried out a precautionary custody order issued against 19 Nigerian citizens accused of drug dealing.

From what has been learned, in the last two years, they would have been responsible for at least 500 episodes of drug transfer, inside the Miralfiore park, not far from the center of Pesaro, very popular with families.

Precisely on that area, the police headquarters have ordered numerous checks since August, which have led to 6 arrests before today, 26 reports on the loose and 37 preventive measures.

The police, as part of an investigation coordinated by the Pesaro prosecutor’s office, carried out a precautionary custody order issued against 19 Nigerian citizens accused of drug dealing.

From what has been learned, in the last two years, they would have been responsible for at least 500 episodes of drug transfer, inside the Miralfiore park, not far from the center of Pesaro, very popular with families.

Precisely on that area, the police headquarters have ordered numerous checks since August, which have led to 6 arrests before today, 26 reports on the loose and 37 preventive measures.





Read also

Migrants: the (burlesque) controversy raised by France will be a safe haven for Meloni

Migrants, Calenda breaks the opposition front: “Macron unspeakable”

Meloni tightens on NGOs but looks for Berlin. Security: a Dl Salvini bis arrives

Subscribe to the newsletter

