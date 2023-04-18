Emanuele Pesaresi hasn’t left the world of football, but he also does… other things. In addition to being Giovanni Pagliari’s deputy, at Recanatese (Lega Pro), he manages K-All of Ancona, a company that sells and delivers coffee pods in Ancona and its province. It is he himself who goes to the clients every morning, by car, before going to the field in the afternoon to train the Juniores and the first team. However, football remains his great passion: inevitable with a career like his behind him, with the shirts of Sampdoria, Lazio, Benfica, Turin, Naples, Pescara, Chievo and Ancona.