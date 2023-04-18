A dead man was found in the landing gear of a KLM aircraft at Schiphol on Monday. This is according to a spokesman for the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee confirms to NH News. The Marechaussee is currently not assuming a crime. According to them, it seems that the man died of hypothermia.

Nothing is yet known about the identity of the man, as the Marechaussee is currently investigating. According to KLM, the man was found in the wheel arch of the aircraft. How he managed to climb into it is unclear.

The plane had departed from Canada, but then made several stopovers, including in Nigeria, before landing at Schiphol. It is unclear where the man climbed aboard the aircraft.

Small chance of survival

It is more common for stowaways to be found on airplanes, but the chance of survival is slim due to the low air temperatures. At that altitude it can be minus 50 to minus 60 degrees Celsius. In 2021, during a regular inspection, a deceased person was found in the wheel arch of an aircraft that was flying from Nigeria.

In 2019, the body of an illegal stowaway from an airplane ended up in a London garden. He probably fell from the landing gear just before the Kenya Airways plane landed at Heathrow Airport.