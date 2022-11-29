LIMA (Reuters) – Peruvian opposition lawmakers on Tuesday tabled another impeachment motion against President Pedro Castillo in the third formal attempt to oust the leftist leader since he took office last year, calling him morally unfit. for the charge.

The impeachment attempt comes amid rising tensions between the government and Congress. Castillo has said the legislature is attempting a coup d’état against him, while opposition lawmakers say he is trying to illegally close Congress.

The motion was presented with the signature of 67 parliamentarians out of a total of 130. Now, the Congress of Peru has to decide whether to proceed with an impeachment trial. Lawmakers need 87 votes to remove Castillo from office.

It was unclear when Congress, which is controlled by right-wing parties, would schedule a session to debate whether to accept the motion.

“Due to the allegations of corruption against Castillo, we have reached an unsustainable and unacceptable point of immorality,” said congressman Edward Málaga, responsible for the impeachment motion against the president, during a press conference.

Castillo, who took office in July 2021, has been surrounded by scandal and has already survived two impeachment attempts in Congress. He cannot be indicted while in office.

He is accused of using the presidency to benefit himself, his family and close allies, among other corruption allegations. Prosecutors have opened six criminal investigations against him, including one for alleged obstruction of justice in the firing of a former interior minister.

The leader denies any wrongdoing and has accused prosecutors of being complicit in the attempt to overthrow him from power.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino)