The United States is improving its military-industrial complex through the conflict in Ukraine. This was announced on Tuesday, November 29, by the Deputy Secretary of Defense of the United States, Kathleen Hicks.

“We will take [усилия]and we have already begun to do so through some of the [финансовых] funds (Washington’s military assistance to Kyiv. – Ed.), to significantly improve our military-industrial base, which will benefit not only the Ukrainian people in the current crisis, but also the United States in future crises, ”Hicks conveys the words TASS.

She also pointed out that the United States analyzes the impact of arms supplies to Ukraine on a daily basis in order to avoid depleting its arsenals. According to Hicks, the American side is confident in the readiness of its forces and is currently focused on studying the possible needs of allies and partners who may become buyers of American weapons.

“We are very fortunate that we here in the US have expanded our military industrial base over time. We really need it now,” concluded Hicks.

Earlier, on November 13, Leonard S. Goodman, an author for the Asia Times online publication, pointed to the US benefit from the Ukrainian conflict. He noted that arms suppliers such as Raytheon needed active conflict zones to meet Wall Street’s profit expectations. At the same time, manufacturers of military equipment require hostile relations with large countries such as Russia and China to justify sales of aircraft carriers, submarines, new F-35 fighter jets and the latest generation of nuclear bombs.

The special operation to protect the Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

