Armando Manzanero’s repertoire will be heard again in a theater in Lima. This is the tribute produced by ‘Sounds of the world’ and Mabela Martínez, with a staging under the direction of also playwright Carlos Galiano and the participation of actor Alberick García. “To link the anecdotes with the music and thus give a new dimension to the central character of Armando Manzanero”, advanced the creator of the project that is presented today and tomorrow at the Great National Theater.

Songs like ‘This afternoon I saw rain’, ‘I adore’, ‘I learned with you’, ‘Mía’ and ‘Yo te propose’ will be performed by Tenores, the musical proposal of Juan Antonio de Dompablo, Aldo Rodríguez and Jorge Pardo. “Tenores is a family and it seems to me an honor to put such memorable songs on my voice. It is the first tribute that is being made in Peru, it also adds this question of the Great National Theater, which is a magical and emblematic place. I think that for any artist it is a dream come true”, said the winner of Viña del Mar. George Brown, who said that he could not meet Manzanero. “I didn’t have the opportunity, but in my repertoire I always sing his songs.”

Tenors. Aldo Rodríguez, Jorge Pardo and Juan Antonio de Dompablo. Photo: diffusion

For Pardo, the Mexican left a legacy for Latin music and he hopes that artists nationals can also achieve such recognition. “I think he leaves a legacy that was already recognized in life. Luis Miguel, let’s say, reactivates his career with Manzanero’s compositions. However, it often happens that as a result of the death of an artist, his work transcends more. God willing, the same thing happens in Peru with contemporary artists who have been making music for so long. At some point, definitely, the songs become known.”

The production announced that “the hidden jewels” will be performed at the Grand National Theater within the repertoire of more than 400 songs left by the Mexican, who passed away in 2020 from COVID-19. “This show is not only a concert, it will have nuances and the public will listen to Manzanero and will be accompanied live. So, technology sometimes surprises you and achieves things that you can’t even imagine.”

The singer will also participate in the tribute Larissa Sanchez Carhuas. Meanwhile, Stephanie Cayo will perform ‘Somos boyfriends’ and ‘Nothing personal’. This show could be taken outside of Peru, as Jorge Pardo points out. “In the plans of Tenores, finishing is not contemplated, it is an open door that we have been going through for many years and the possibilities of going abroad with this show are greater and greater”.

