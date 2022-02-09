The President of Peru, peter castletried to alleviate on Tuesday the acute political crisis facing his government with the appointment of a new cabinet of ministers, the fourth in just over six months of management, while the political opposition adds more and more voices in favor of his resignation.

Castillo entrusted the leadership of the Council of Ministers to the lawyer Hannibal Torreswho to date was Minister of Justice and Human Rights, replacing the controversial congressman Hector Valerwho resigned last Saturday, just four days after taking office, pressured by allegations of family violence against him.

Torres, the main legal adviser to the Marxist Peru Libre party that brought Castillo to power, was sworn in at a ceremony held at the Government Palace of Limain which the president, who was surprised by not wearing the hat that characterized him from the beginning of his administration, also swore in six new ministers and ratified another twelve.

(You can read: Russia, central issue in summit between Colombia and the United States).

With this new attempt to appease the questioning of public opinion and political confrontation, Castillo has already accumulated 21 casualties of ministersa replacement every little more than nine days on average, on the verge of completing 200 days at the head of the country.

This time, the remodeling of the cabinet included the Ministry of Health, where the surgeon Hernán Condori was sworn in; Women and Vulnerable Populations, where the feminist activist Diana Miloslavich was appointed; and Justice and Human Rights, which was assumed by Ángel Yldefonso.

Castillo also made changes in the Energy and Mines portfolios, where engineer Carlos Palacios took over; in the Agrarian Development and Irrigation, where the official congressman and teacher Óscar Zea was sworn in, and in the Environment, where the researcher Modesto Montoya was appointed.

(Keep reading: EU to invest 45 billion euros in chip production).

Instead, the leftist president ratified the holders of the twelve remaining offices, including Alfonso Chávarry, in Interior, and José Luis Gavidia, in Defense, whose appointments last week also sparked controversy over accusations against him, the first for alleged links with the illicit drug trafficking and the second for alleged family violence.

A few minutes after the swearing-in of the new ministerial team, several opposition congressmen expressed their rejection of Torres’s appointment through social networks, questioning Castillo’s promise to form, this time, a “more participatory and wide base”.

(Do not stop reading: Benedict XVI apologizes for the abuses and errors under his responsibility).

“Suicide in the Palace: President Castillo ends his presidency by appointing as Prime Minister the most erratic, confrontational and resentful of his ministers, the ineffable Aníbal Torres,” the parliamentarian wrote on Twitter. Charles Andersonspokesman for the right-wing Podemos Peru party.

Suicide in the Palace: President Castillo ends his presidency by appointing the most erratic, confrontational and resentful of his ministers as Prime Minister, the ineffable Aníbal Torres. “There I leave my premier as a sign of my contempt for stupid democracy” — Carlos A. Anderson (@CarlosAnderso1) February 9, 2022

Why did you renew the cabinet?

Peruvian President Pedro Castillo. Photo: PERUVIAN PRESIDENCY / AFP

This cabinet reshuffle was the Head of State’s response to the severe political crisis that began last week, with the departure of Mirtha Vasquez of the presidency of the Council of Ministers and the subsequent appointment of Hector Valer in front of the cabinet.

The appointment of Valer, a lawyer and current congressman, sparked controversy from the beginning, when it emerged that he had accumulated complaints of family violence, although he described them as false and attributed them to a campaign fueled by the press “only with the intention of harming ”.

(You may be interested: Five US states will stop requiring face masks indoors.)

Faced with the barrage of criticism against his figure, Valer acknowledged his “defeat” on Saturday and announced that he was putting his position at the disposal of the president.

This tense scenario led the political opposition, which dominates Congress, and some media outlets to launch calls for Castillo to resign, as well as warnings that, if he does not, they will present a motion to try to impeach him.

The ruler himself also issued a statement on Monday in which he assured that his commitment remains “firm” and “more strongly than ever until July 28, 2026”, when his term ends.

The new cabinet, which will have to appear before Congress in the coming days to ask for its vote of confidence, will start its functions this Wednesday, when the first Minister council under the leadership of Torres, according to what Castillo announced on Tuesday.

(Also: The Venezuelan Police kills ‘Koki’, one of the most wanted criminals).

EFE

More news

– Coronadengue: they report a case of simultaneous infection of dengue and covid.

– Boy died after falling out of a third-story window.

– Moscow and Paris have different versions after the Putin-Macron summit.