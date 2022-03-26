Hours go by and the controversy over the supposed goal that they did not give Peru in the match against Uruguay, last Thursday, for the penultimate day of the South American qualifiers for the Qatar World Cup, does not end.

Although in the official video of Conmebol the person in charge of the Video Arbitration system (VAR) says that it is not a valid goal because “the ball does not completely cross the goal line between the posts and the crossbar”, the controversial play continues to be the target of all kinds of analysis. That of Ángel Alarcón, a 3D artist who says he has worked with special effects, has been one of the most talked about. Above all, because according to what he says in his video, “the goal did exist.”

Was it a goal or was it not a goal?

The play that has been so debated occurred in the final minutes of Thursday night’s commitment in Uruguay. The Peruvian midfielder Miguel Trauco launched a center that was closing to the point that it went towards the rival goal. The Uruguayan goalkeeper, Sergio Rochet, reacted on the fly and his body was inside the goal. Precisely because of his position, even though he stretched out his arms as much as he could, the Peruvian fans alleged a “robbery” for the “goal that was not”.



The controversy worsened because after the score was not validated, Uruguay reached 25 points in the standings and secured its place in the World Cup. For its part, Peru complicated its aspirations.

Now, when there are only a few hours left before Peru receives Paraguay and decides whether or not it will go to the World Cup in Qatar, a video with an analysis of a user who presents himself as a 3D illustrator, and identifies himself as Ángel Alarcón, put the debate back. on the table.

“I find Conmebol’s response unprofessional and forceful. Taking advantage of my 3D skills for special effects, I decided to analyze the play and I dare to say that it was a goal, whoever says otherwise should prove it with a view from all angles”the subject wrote on his @breakonvfx Tik Tok account.

In the clip published by the Internet user, it is seen how he captures the precise image of the controversy in a design program. Next, by shading with the software tools, Alarcón demonstrates what would be the top view and the side view of the play thanks to a 3D analysis. In the image you show, you can see that the ball would have passed the goal line. Even, as he comments in the footage, his analysis technique, in taking the VAR, would show that the ball did enter.

“Conclusion: goal,” reads the last second of the video that has already been seen by nearly a million and a half people in just 24 hours.



“We have to make this boy reach VAR” “It’s VAR 2.0”are some of the comments of those who have seen the video.

SPORTS