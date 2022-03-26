A dolphin was found beached in Kuala Penyu, a district in the Malaysian state of Sabah, a town famous from a tourist point of view for its beaches. The cetacean had been spotted early in the morning by some inhabitants of the area, who immediately alerted the fire brigade of the Sahah department.

The call for help was made shortly after eight in the morning, indicating to the firefighters that the dolphin was on Camp KP beach. He was motionless, beached and dying. The rescue of the dolphin took place very quickly: the rescuers who had just arrived on the spot, used a boat owned by a local resident, who made himself available to help the animal in difficulty.

The fighters immediately took care of the cetacean and, with all due caution, loaded the animal onto the boat and headed out to sea. At this point they put the dolphin back into the water giving him a second chance, because if he had stayed beached he would surely have died.

The rescue operations, just to avoid further suffering to the animal, took place very quickly and ended in less than two hours, with a beautiful happy ending.