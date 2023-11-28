According to the organization, Dina Boluarte is responsible for deaths resulting from repression of acts carried out after assuming the Presidency

The Peruvian Attorney General’s Office presented on Monday (November 27, 2023) a complaint against the country’s president, Dina Boluarte. According to the Attorney General, Patricia Benavides, the Peruvian leader is being investigated for the alleged crime of homicide due to the police repression against acts against herheld after assuming the Presidency in December 2022. The protests left more than 50 people dead.

The complaint covers the Prime Minister, Alberto Otárola, and former ministers César Cervantes Cárdenas, Víctor Rojas Herrera and Vicente Romero Fernández. In declarationBoluarte classified the act as a political maneuver to divert attention from the serious accusation against Benavides.

“My government ratifies its commitment to combat corruption head-on and this must be done without interference or political pressure”, said the president.

“Regarding the constitutional complaint presented to Congress against me, it is strange that it was presented after the public became aware of the investigations and detention of the team [de integrantes] of the National Public Ministry for alleged acts of corruption”, he added.

According to the newspaper El ComercioBenavides was accused of leading an alleged network in the MP (Public Ministry), through which she carried out influence peddling with Congress and exchanged political favors.

Benavides said the accusation is a “premeditated attack” which aims to intimidate her and “seeks to destabilize the independence and autonomy of the Public Ministry”. The attorney general said she was not afraid “of reprisals” that can “exercise” against her and would not resign.

Demonstrations against the Peruvian president began on December 7, 2022, after Boluarte took on the Presidency with the dismissal of then president Pedro Castillo for his failed attempt to dissolve Congress and convene a Constituent Assembly.

The violence with which the acts were repressed was used as a reason for the Peruvian Congress askin January this year, the impeachment from Boluarte.

The vacancy motion presented (completein Spanish – PDF – 12 MB) questions the “excessive use of weapons” to control the demonstrations. According to the document, 44 people had died so far due to the actions of the security forces commanded by Boluarte and, therefore, she is the one who should “answer for the deaths”. For congressmen, the president “should have already resigned”. The measure, however, did not advance.

The acts against Boluarte lasted until March, resulting in the deaths of 54 people.