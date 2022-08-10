The sister-in-law of the Peruvian president, Yenifer Paredes, arrived at the Attorney General’s Office on her own this Wednesday. Her voluntary surrender occurs one day after the issuance of an arrest warrant against her and after the country’s authorities did not find her in the Government Palace. Earlier, Pedro Castillo had denounced a “media ‘show'” against his family.

The spotlight in Peru was pointed at Yenifer Paredes, the sister-in-law of Peruvian President Pedro Castillo. The authorities of the Andean country did not know her whereabouts. She was wanted after receiving an arrest warrant against her on the afternoon of Tuesday, August 9.

But this Wednesday, another chapter of the constant crisis that touches the president was opened after the voluntary surrender of his sister-in-law in the offices of the Public Ministry of the Nation.

According to local media, Paredes is currently at the headquarters of the Peruvian Prosecutor’s Office.

“At this time within his age, his courage and bravery is in the Prosecutor’s Office to appear and surrender to the prosecutor,” said José Dionisio, Paredes’ lawyer to ‘RPP‘.

Dionisio gave details of the reasons why she was not found by the country’s authorities who entered the Government Palace looking for her on Tuesday.

The arrest of Paredes puts, once again, the Peruvian president on the tightrope. He is accused of being the figurehead of a corruption network headed by the president.

An investigation that was derived from a report published by ‘América Televisión’ in which the young woman informed members of a community in the district of Chota, Cajamarca, northwestern Peru, that she had to take a census of them to build a sanitation project. However, Paredes does not hold a government position.

A “media show”

Earlier, Castillo had classified the handling of his sister-in-law’s arrest warrant as a “media show.” The president added “they want to bend us, they want to break us.”

In parallel, the lawyer in charge of the legal defense of the president, Benji Espinoza, announced his resignation.

“I have made the decision to renounce the defense of the President and the First Lady. During this time I have dedicated all my strength to the defense of due process within the framework of the principle of presumption of innocence that is acceptable to each citizen of the Republic,” He assured on his Twitter account. However, he did not specify the reasons that led him to make such determination.

News in development…