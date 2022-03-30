Tonight, March 29, the Peruvian team shone at the National Stadium when playing against Paraguay for the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers, and achieved victory with two goals from Gianluca Lapadula and Yoshimar Yotún in the first half. Various celebrities from the show business, such as Maria Pia Copello and Natalie Vértiz, published on their social networks how they experienced these intense moments.

Natalie Vertiz

The host of “You are in all of them”, Natalie Vértiz, watched the game at home with her family and, after seeing the second goal scored by the midfielder of the Peruvian team Yoshimar Yotún, recorded a story on her Instagram account showing his eldest son dancing to the rhythm of the song “How can I not love you”.

Maria Pia Copello

He celebrated in his style. The host of “This is war” María Pía Copello published a TikTok with her daughter minutes before the Peru vs. Paraguay to encourage the selection. “We are with you, Peru! With the heart and the hope that today we will shout your goals, “she reads inside the clip. Later, she thanked Gianluca Lapadula and Yoshimar Yotún on her Instagram stories for their respective goals.

Slavic Yiddah

Through her Instagram stories, Yiddá Eslava recorded the most important moments of the game: from the national anthem, performed surprisingly by the sauce boat Daniela Darcourt, to the two goals that gave Peru the victory against Paraguay. “Divine justice”, she wrote under several clips, and made reference to the match that the national team had against Uruguay on March 28, where the Brazilian referee Anderson Daronco did not review a play in the VAR (Video Assistant Referee).

Julian Zucchi

Yiddá Eslava’s husband, Julián Zucchi, also showed his emotion when he saw the national team play on the last date of the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers. Although the former reality boy is of Argentine nationality, he has shown that his heart also belongs to Peru . You can see, through his Instagram stories, the emotion he shows to the surface in every minute of the game.

Jasmine Pinedo

The popular ‘Chinita’ Jazmín Pinedo was also encouraged to share with her followers on her Instagram account the goals scored by Gianluca Lapadula and Yoshimar Yotún in the first half. “2 to 0!” he yelled in excitement.

Melissa Paredes

He lived every minute of the game. Actress Melissa Paredes watched the Peru vs. Paraguay in the company of friends and her partner, the dancer Anthony Aranda. In her stories, she can be heard excitedly celebrating each of the goals that scored the night.

Melissa Paredes watched the Peru vs. Paraguay with friends. Photo: Melissa Paredes/Instagram

Andres Wiese

The well-remembered ‘Ricolás’ from Al fondo hay lugar, Andrés Wiese, is currently on a trip to the paradisiacal lands of Thailand; However, the distance was not an excuse to miss the game and, through his laptop, I can be connected minute by minute celebrating with the more than 40,000 Peruvians who attended the National Stadium.

Andrés Wiese did not miss the Peru vs. Paraguay despite being on a trip to Thailand. Photo: Andres Wiese/Instagram

Alessandra Fuller

Actress Ale Fuller had the opportunity to witness the Peru vs. Peru match in person. Paraguay. Thus, she was part of the Peruvian fans who encouraged the national teams at all times and had the gesture of doing a live show on her Instagram account, so that her followers can feel closer to this important event. .

Ale Fuller performed a live from the National Stadium. Photo: Ale Fuller/Instagram

tula rodriguez

The host of “On everyone’s lips” Tula Rodríguez could not be missing from this list. Together with her family, they dressed in red and white polo shirts and other accessories to spread the joy of seeing the national team play. She shouted at the top of her voice for each of the goals and thanked God for the victory against Paraguay.